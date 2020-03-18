Judge hands down landmark ruling for violating Electoral Law

Santo Domingo.- Electoral Crimes judge Fernan Leandry Ramos on Tues. handed down a landmark ruling against two people accused violating the Electoral Law during the voting in the municipal elections on March 15.

The judge set bond at RD$20,000, and periodic presentation against Yeyson Arias Fernández, accused of proselytizing for a candidate less than 20 meters from a polling station in Santiago province.

Ramos also gave the recently-inducted Electoral Crimes prosecutor, Gisela Cueto three months to investigate the case against Arias.