Travelers rush to Dominican airport before flights ban

Santo Domingo.- The influx of passengers headed abroad has jumped at Las Americas International Airport on Wednesday, before the Dominican Government measure to close airports starting Thursday, to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Hundreds of passengers form lines at the counters of the airport’s departure level, checking documents and others doing errands to board flights to the United States and other nations.

Travelers are moving up their departure abroad given that tomorrow, Thursday, starting 6am, the Government order will be in effect, suspending all air operations and the closure of the country’s airports for 15 days.