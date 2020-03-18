Trump ‘ta loco’: China’s envoy to Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- China’s ambassador to the Dominican Republic on Wed. called US president, Donald Trump, “crazy,” for referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese Virus.”

Zhang Rung quoted a tweet from Trump in which he announced that he would hold a press conference to address issues concerning the coronavirus.

“Ta’ loco,” wrote the Chinese ambassador on the social network, quoting Trump’s message.

Trump tweeted “I will hold a press conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA about the Chinese virus!”

The message posted on that social network immediately went viral and has a total of 553 likes, 270 retweets and 45 responses.