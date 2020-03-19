Dominican Republic declares a state of emergency

Santo Domingo.- The Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved in an extraordinary session the resolution submitted by the Executive Branch declaring the Dominican Republic in a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The state of emergency, which will be in effect for 25 days, will allow President Danilo Medina to provisionally suppress freedom of transit and adopt other extraordinary measures to confront COVID-19, which has already claimed the lives of two people and affected 34, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Public Health.

The resolution was unanimously approved in one roll call by the 190 deputies present.