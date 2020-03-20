15 airlines to shuttle thousands of foreigners stranded in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Fifteen airlines have asked the Civil Aviation Board (JCA) for special permits to transport thousands of foreigners stranded in the country due to the Government measures against coronavirus.

The flights would also bring Dominicans abroad and who’ve been unable to return for the same reasons.

The airlines that requested the special permits to operate shuttle flights will depart from Las Americas International Airport (AILA)and Gregorio Luperón International Airport, in Puerto Plata.

American Airlines, Wamos Air, Tui, JetBlue, Iberia and Delta made the requests, whose planes will transport stranded passengers to European and North American cities and Puerto Rico.