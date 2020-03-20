Desolate streets show Dominicans heed the warning

Santo Domingo.- The declaration of a state of emergency for 25 days has been complied with in a large part of the country to halt the spread of coronavirus, evidenced by desolate streets and highways across the country.

The calm however concerns Dominicans, as the main streets and avenues of most of the provinces look deserted.

In Santo Domingo busy avenues such 27 de Febrero, Kennedy, Núñez de Cáceres, Lincoln and El Malecon, among others, the flow of vehicles and pedestrians is almost nil.