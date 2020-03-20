National District, middle class post most coronavirus cases

Santo Domingo.- Public Health minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Fri. said that the most frequent coronavirus cases in Dominican Republic have occurred in the National District, Samaná, Santiago and Puerto Plata.

He said the people who have tested positive are middle and upper class.

The official said the jump in the number of positives was due to the increased response capacity when private labs join in the tasks of detection.

He added that when necessary, the test will be done on president Danilo Medina, who doesn’t present any symptoms.