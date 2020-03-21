Historic drop in fuel prices

The prices of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate oil fell on Wednesday to its lowest in the last 20 years, where it was quoted at $ 20.37 a barrel, which has caused fuel prices in the country to drop as low as RD $ 22.80 a gallon.

LPG suffered a rise of RD $ 5.80.

Before this fall, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and MSMEs (MICM) ordered yesterday that premium gasoline be sold at RD $ 188.10 per gallon, down from RD $ 22.80; while regular gasoline will be at RD $ 173.20, so it decreases RD $ 20.80.

Likewise, regular diesel will cost RD $ 136.30 per gallon, down from RD $ 14.10; the optimal diesel RD $ 149.70, falls RD $ 12.60.

The avtur will be sold from today at RD $ 95.70 per gallon, with a drop of RD $ 16.40 and the kerosene will be priced at RD $ 118.60, it loses RD $ 18.60.

A gallon of fuel oil number 6 will be sold at RD $ 84.30, with a discount of RD $ 14.30 and that of fuel oil 1% S will be offered at RD $ 98.80, with a decrease of RD $ 17.00.

In contrast, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be sold at RD $ 88.30 a gallon, up RD $ 5.80, while natural gas continues at RD $ 28.97 per cubic meter, maintaining its price. The drop in the price of a barrel of oil represents a drop in percentage terms of 24.32 compared to last week.