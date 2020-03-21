These are the places with the most cases of coronavirus in the DR

The Minister of Public Health reported that the most frequent cases of coronavirus in the country have been registered in the Dominican capital, the National District; Samaná, Santiago and Puerto Plata.

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas indicated that the people who have tested positive are middle and upper class.

The Minister of Health said that the number of positive increases was due to the increased response capacity when private laboratories enter detection tests.

He reported that the son of Foreign Minister Miguel Vargas Maldonado was negative for the coronavirus test. Rafael Sánchez Cardenas reported that at the moment it is necessary, the President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina, would be tested, though currently he does not present any symptoms.

Víctor Gómez Casanova, a government official, whose son tested positive, found negative in the COVID-19 test.