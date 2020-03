Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Monday said the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic reach 245, or 43 more cases than yesterday.

Of the total cases 108 are the National District, 20 more than the previous day when 88 cases were reported from the country’s capital.

He said the deceased are still three.

He added that thus far 57% of the cases are men, while 43% are women.