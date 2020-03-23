Dominican Rep. to announce first 2 Covid-19 recovery cases

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is about to announce the first two recovered cases of the coronavirus.

They are a 12-year-old student resident of Santiago, who came to the country from Barcelona, Spain, and learned of his case almost at the end of February, and a woman, about whom Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, didn’t provide further details.

On Sunday Sánchez said the boy and the woman were subjected to the first confirmatory test for coronavirus and that they gave negative results, “henceforth they will undergo a second test, thereby determining if they are free of COVID-19.”