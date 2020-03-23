Dominican Republic Gov. goes bare-bone staff

Santo Domingo.- In the Government’s race against the clock to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the Dominican Republic Presidency chief of staff, Gustavo Montalvo, on Sun. announced new measures in the battle.

In a video, Montalvo, who coordinates the High-Level Commission for the Prevention and Control of Coronavirus (COVID-19), listed the categories with which public institutions will work starting today.

He said in the first category 55 govt. agencies must close their doors completely, whereas the second indicates that some 38 institutions will work with few staff and will be able to answer questions by remote means through telework.