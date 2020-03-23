Dominican Today, 15 years of an unwavering vision

Santo Domingo.- In this its 15th year the original vision of Dominican Today founder Avishai Harel has been maintained: to inform the world about events related to the Dominican Republic with absolute independence.

Thanks to our loyal readers, collaborators, companies that place their advertising and a professional staff, we have managed to position ourselves increasingly better in Internet search engines.

Especially in these uncertain times with the coronavirus threat, unbiased, serious and reliable information is as crucial as ever. It is our duty to confront this challenge.