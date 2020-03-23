Three Dominicans recover from COVID-19 leave hospital

Santo Domingo.- The Public Health Ministry on Mon. discharged the first three patients who recovered from COVID-19 at the San Isidro military hospital where they had tested positive for the disease after returning from a trip abroad.

It said the three patients are Dominicans; Dionisio Fernández, his 12-year-old son and a 29-year-old woman who after treatment tested negative for two tests applied later, as established by international protocol.

Upon leaving the hospital, Fernández thanked the health services, the medical staff and management.

He also urged the public to comply and collaborate with the measures adopted to contain the spread of the virus.