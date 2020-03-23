Workers say hotel lays them off without pay

Santo Domingo.- Employees of the Hotel Barceló denounced on Sat. said that they are being forced to sign a paper stating that they accept, by “mutual agreement” the suspension of their employment contract without a salary from 21 March, a measure the hoteliers say is used in the face of the crisis caused by the threat of the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the document, the suspension of the personnel that works in said hotel is motivated by a mandatory temporary cessation of services, especially those in the tourism and hotel sector, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an anonymous complaint sent to El Nuevo Diario, they say that to preserve the employment relationship between the parties and resume activities once the crisis is over, they must voluntarily sign this document where they agree to spend months without receiving wages.