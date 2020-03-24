125 Dominican students stranded in Cuba return home

Santo Domingo.- 125 Dominican students who are studying for master’s degrees and medical specialties in Cuba, and who requested help to return amid the coronavirus crisis are back home.

Two of the four aircraft belong to Helidosa, a private company of ruling party (PLD) presidential candidate Gonzalo Castillo, and the other two were rented by Helidosa from the Air Century company to contribute with the return of the students.

The 4 aircraft returned Tuesday afternoon to El Higüero International Airport.