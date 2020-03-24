Dominican Gov. ‘overpaid’ Odebrecht US$823.4M

Santo Domingo.- Opposition party (PRM) Energy and Mines Commission director Antonio Almonte on Tues. said the Govt. overpaid US$823.4 million to the contractor Odebrecht to build the Punta Catalina power plant, whose initial cost was set at US$1.9 billion in 2014.

He said the US$823.4 million was the real amount that the Government gave to the Brazilian construction company, and not the $ 395.5 million that the authorities referred to as the cost overrun to complete the work.

In a statement, Almonte said the Odebrecht-Tecnimont-Estrella conglomerate sent three letters to the Dominican State Electric Utility (CDEEE) on July 6, 13 and 19, 2017, requesting payment of an additional US$708 million to the amount stipulated in the construction contract.