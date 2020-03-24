US closes consulate in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The US State Department on Mon. announced that as of March 20, 2020, all routine services of the United States Consulate will be closed.

They will remain open for emergencies involving US citizens and any other emergency for other cases.

“The alleged emergency must reach the point of life or death of you or someone very close, and the process must be done through normal channels,” the US consulate told local media.

Although a few days before the Consulate had already canceled appointments, renewal appointments continued through the VAC, but as of March 19, the VAC or Visa Appointment Center located at the mall Galeria 360 (State Department contractor) also closed its doors.