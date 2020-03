Santo Domingo.- Six people have died, including renown fashion designer Jenny Polanco, and 312 are infected with coronavirus in the Dominican Republic as of Tuesday.

According to Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas 68 of the patients are isolated in hospitals, while 234 remain at in-home isolation.

The ages of the deceased range from 51 to 84, Sánchez Cárdenas said.