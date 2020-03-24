Virus punishes Dominican pols

Santo Domingo.- The health crisis unleashed by the Covid-19, has exposed the vulnerability of the political class that failed to take all the necessary precautions to protect itself from the virus.

The COVID-19 has afflicted party presidents, senators, officials and mayors elected in the March 15 polls.

The final stage of the campaign of the past municipal elections and contact with large numbers of people has become a shock wave of the virus in the political class.

Senators Ruben Dario Cruz and Jose Hazim Frappier; Foreign minister Miguel Vargas and Port Authority director Victor Gomez Casanova are some of the pols infected with the virus.