Dominican Army arrives at virus hotspot to enforce curfew

Santo Domingo.- Several Dominican Army units have arrived Wednesday in San Francisco de Macorís, (northeast) one of the four hotspots of coronavirus cases.

There are currently two people in serious condition from the disease in San Francisco, who also have other health issues, according to Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

Earlier the official expressed concern over the situation in the bustling city because some residents have violated the 8pm-to-6am curfew, a Govt. measure to prevent the spread of the virus.