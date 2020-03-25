Gov. confirms community transmission of coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- Massive contagions or outbreaks could begin to emerge in the country from now on, as the community transmission of the coronavirus COVID 19 is confirmed and, therefore, at this time, both authorities and the population should be more drastic in the application of measures aimed at preventing the spread, especially in densely populated sectors.

Public Health Minister, Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Tue. confirmed the start of community transmission of coronavirus, which increases alert levels and places in the Dominican Republic in the fourth and last risk scenario for this pandemic established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The first alerts on community transmission as of yesterday was Duarte province, where the official report indicates that there were 29 confirmed cases, which led to the Minister of Public Health in the afternoon with the provincial and regional directors of the area will be there to do a survey of the situation,” Public Health said in a statement.