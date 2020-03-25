Medina to announce tougher measures

Santo Domingo.- Presidency chief of staff Gustavo Montalvo, on Tue. said that President Danilo Medina will speak to the country tonight to “announce a whole package of measures that address economic and social dimensions.”

Likewise, the official said that the protocols against the coronavirus were strengthened, the training of the staff was improved, more nurses were hired and the retired doctors were asked to return to service.

Montalvo said that 20 specialized ambulances have been enabled to attend any emergency for people with symptoms of the coronavirus.