The country conducts 300 COVID-19 tests daily; has 500 ventilators

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas affirmed Wed. that about 300 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in the Dominican Republic daily.

He also said there are 500 ventilators in the country for people who need the assistance of this type of equipment and await 600 more.

“Ventilators are specially dedicated to complicated and serious cases…they are not indicated for people, as is the majority, who have mild and moderate cases. The country currently has more than 500 ventilators for demand and we now have about 600 devices reaching the warehouses.”