Dominican Republic Covid-19 cases jump to 488: deaths still at 10

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Thur. announced that coronavirus cases in the Dominican Republic climbed to 488.

In a press conference the official said the National District is the area with the most cases.

Of the confirmed cases 57 percent are men and 43 percent are women.

On Wednesday, the figures were 392 positives, 10 deaths, 715 discarded and two recovered.

Moreover the previous report indicated that 109 were in hospital isolation and 273 were receiving treatment at home.