Leading clinical lab issues statement on coronavirus

Santo Domingo.- In Referencia Laboratorio Clinico we have assumed the commitment with the Dominican population, the medical community and public health authorities to provide the support required for the processing of clinical tests for the diagnosis of COVID-19. In this regard, our staff is working tirelessly to offer the service that patients need, in the face of this crisis that affects the world.

However, the effects of this pandemic have been noticed, and in Referencia we are not exempt. The high volume of calls we receive every day has not allowed us to provide them with the usual service. We acknowledge that we are making a great effort, adjusting the processes day by day, to be able to attend all the patients. We ask that you excuse us because we are aware that, despite all efforts, we have not been able to serve all of them as required.

Our collaborators, despite the current uncertainty, have courageously joined this corporate commitment, and they are working like the first day, because they know that even in difficult times, we give of ourselves to you.

Every day we incorporate improvements to our telephone service teams, so we expect that this service will improve soon.

To counteract the limitations in intercity transport, we managed to incorporate additional drivers, who have said that they are present to transfer samples from cities in the interior of the country.

Likewise, we inform that, temporarily, we closed 15 service centers with the aim of concentrating our personnel in the strategic areas of greatest need and reinforcing the service.

From this experience that not only tests our social commitment, but also the wisdom that the human being has to reinvent himself in the face of adversity, we will move forward and we will manage to maintain the responsibility contracted, with the patience and understanding from all of you.

Today more than ever, for us, the results are more than numbers.