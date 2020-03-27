473 shuttle flights retrieve 52,062 foreigners from 110 nations

Santo Domingo.- Immigration director Máximo William Muñoz on Thursday said that since the state of emergency was declared and the airports, seaports and borders crossings were closed to halt the spread of the coronavirus, 473 shuttle flights have retrieved 52,062 foreigners from 110 nations, mostly the United States, Canada, Germany, Russia and France.

He said 18 special flights were also received during the same period at Las Americas, La Isabela, Punta Cana and Puerto Plata international airports, with 222 Dominicans from Germany, Aruba, Brussels, Cuba, Guadalupe, Mexico, Turks and Caicos, France, Colombia and Peru, “all of whom are subjected to the protocol of the Ministry of Public Health.”