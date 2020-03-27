Authorities start isolating cases from Northeast hotspot

Santo Domingo.- The authorities began the transfer from their homes on Thursday night to isolate several people from San Francisco de Macorís (northeast) who tested positive for coronavirus.

The transfer is part of the measures to contain the pandemic in that city, a hotspot which already has community circulation.

In videos posted on the social networks, and some TV newscasts, several ambulances are seen mobilizing patients.

According to SIN News, 13 people were transferred to the isolation center set up by the government in some multi-family homes as yet inaugurated.