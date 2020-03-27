Cross-tests will confirm COVID-19 cases quickly

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, on Fri. announced that starting today the National Laboratory will be conducting cross-tests to expedite the confirmation of COVID-19 cases.

In a press conference the official also revealed that as of today they will be doing rapid tests of no longer than 15 minutes, through blood taking obtained from the people, with patients who have already tested positive for other types of tests, to confirm their effectiveness, and then make them available.

“A 15-minute rapid test, that we already have samples in the country and that we are going to test today with patients from whom we take the sample, but that we are also going to carry out the rapid test with blood taken from the people.”