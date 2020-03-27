Dominican Republic extends curfew, 10,000 arrests

Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina on Thur. decided to extend the curfew from 5pm to 6am the following day, starting today, Friday.

The curfew will be in effect throughout the national territory until April 3.

Until Thursday night the curfew was in effect from 8pm until 6am the following day.

The curfew was ordered last Friday by Medina to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the country, where more than 10,000 people have been detained during the last six days.