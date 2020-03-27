Virus: dismal figures amid extended curfew

Santo Domingo.- Public Health Minister, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas on Fri. reported 581 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths from the disease in the Dominican Republic, doubling Thursday’s figure.

In his daily briefing on the spread of COVID-19, the official said that more than 90 new cases and 10 deaths occurred since Thursday, when the cases reported stood at 488.

The dismal figures come amid the government’s decision to extend the nationwide curfew from 5pm to 6am, starting today Fri.