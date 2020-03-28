COE and MOPC fumigate Greater Santo Domingo

The Emergency Operations Center, together with several institutions headed by the Ministry of Public Works, yesterday began the first phase of the decontamination route of Greater Santo Domingo to prevent the spread of the coronavirus or Covid-19.

On Thursday Civil Defense brigades led a major operation in San Francisco de Macorís, where the virus has claimed 12 victims as of yesterday.

When speaking of the operation, the captain Luis Manuel Féliz José said that the plan initiated by the Government has no final time: they will work in all the areas that have to be disinfected.

He explained that they will mainly cover hospitals and points of greatest crowding, such as crosswalks, bus stops, passenger terminals, and parks.

The painting area in Herrera and the 27th of February with Isabel Aguiar intervened on the route until kilometer 9 of the Duarte highway, including the Marcelino Vélez Santana hospital, where an area is prepared to hospitalize infected people. They also include the National Police and Ramón de Lara hospitals, as well as pedestrian bridges and avenues such as Ovando and Tiradentes.