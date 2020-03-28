ONAMET forecasts isolated rains and hot temperatures

The National Meteorological Office (ONAMET) forecast isolated showers for the Northeast, Southeast and Central Cordillera regions for today, while for tomorrow Sunday it anticipates that some rains will also occur.

The weather forecasting agency indicated that these conditions will be generated by a trough to the southwest in the waters of the Caribbean Sea and by the cloudiness carried by the northeast wind.

Meteorology also reported that temperatures will continue to be hot during the day, especially towards urban areas, and cooler in the early hours of Saturday in mountainous areas.

In Greater Santo Domingo it will be partly cloudy with isolated showers of short duration. The maximum temperature will be between 28 ºC and 31 ºC (82°-88°F) and the minimum between 19 ºC and 22 ºC (66°-72°F).