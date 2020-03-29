Coronavirus: Health Minister reacts to allegations that government is hiding data

The Minister of Public Health reacted, visibly indignant to the accusations made in some media, that there is an underreporting with more cases of infected and killed by coronavirus than the government reports.

Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas called those who disseminate these opinions irresponsible and explained that Public Health compiles statistics from the data offered by the National Health System, including all private clinics that are obliged to provide the data to the government.

He called on the population to stop paying attention to these people, which he accused of seeking to generate panic and unrest and defended that this ministry has no reason to hide the true data on the effects of the pandemic.

At the press conference where he updated the effects of the coronavirus in the Dominican Republic, Cárdenas said: “We reject that abuse that is occurring, discrediting the national statistical system that is very well endorsed internationally.”