The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country increases to 28; confirmed cases rise to 719

SANTO DOMINGO. The number of deaths from coronavirus in the country increased to 28, while the confirmed cases number 719.

The information was offered this morning by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, who specified that thirteen of the deceased belong to the Duarte province. He indicated that the case fatality is 4%.

Sánchez Cárdenas specified that 123 people are in hospital isolation and 565 are at home. Three people were discharged.

The official expressed that 1, 434 cases have been discarded in the laboratories.

The minister pointed out that of the confirmed cases 57 percent are men and 43 percent correspond to women.

According to the data offered by Sánchez Cárdenas, 400 of the confirmed cases correspond to the great Santo Domingo, while Santiago has registered 90 cases and Duarte 67.