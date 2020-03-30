Dominican Republic presidential election in doubt

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic is about to hold presidential and congressional elections on May 17, amid the spreading uncertainty worldwide and has led 25 countries to suspend their electoral processes and referendums, due to the pandemic.

Of that amount, some 16 elections remain undated, as established by a survey by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES).

The suspensions began on March 5, in Italy, where a referendum would be held this Sunday, 29, to freeze the number of parliamentarians and to date when it would take place is unknown.