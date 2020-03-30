Locals in 7 eastern towns barricade roads to block virus carriers

Santo Domingo.- Residents of at least seven towns and municipal districts in El Seibo and Hato Mayor provinces (east) have blocked their access routes, alleging that they do not want the visit of people who could be coronavirus carriers.

The main access roads to El Valle, Sabana de la Mar and Las Cañitas were barricaded to also protest Public Health’s effort to install clinics to isolate people with the virus, which has caused 42 deaths as of Monday.

Residents have blocked the Miches-Sabana de la Mar highway since yesterday to demand that the apartments that the Govt. builds not be used to house patients with coronavirus.