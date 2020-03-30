The country’s biggest bridge is blocked(Update)

Santo Domingo.- Police PR Frank Durán Mejía said the measure seeks to “break the coronavirus chain of contagion.”

File.- Capital city dwellers awoke Monday with traffic in the country’s biggest bridge (Juan Bosch) blocked between the National District and Santo Domingo Este.

Thus far, the blockage has been verified by commuters who live in Santo Domingo Este but cannot cross into the National District.

Diario Libre reports that only a few vehicles manage to cross into the National District and most are turned back on the same bridge.