Dominican beach town asks to be quarantined

Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic.- During a session held Monday, the Council members and Mayor Alex García, signed a resolution requesting the Executive Power to declare the municipality of Las Terrenas in temporary quarantine, as a preventive measure to counter the spread of COVID-19.

The request presented to the High Level Commission, created by the Presidency to coordinate the government’s actions in response to the coronavirus asks for a temporary authorization within a period of 15 days, from the date it becomes official, “to proceed to the total isolation of the municipality, therefore limiting the transit of any road for people who want to enter or leave the territory.”

It exempts companies and means of transportation that supply food to citizens.