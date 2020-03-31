Dominican Republic sticks to its presidential election plan

Santo Domingo.- The Central Electoral Board (JCE) on Mon. issued the Political Activities Calendar regarding the Presidential and Congressional General Elections on May 17, 2020, while the United States and Canada announced that they would not allow in-person elections due to the coronavirus.

The JCE continues the electoral preparations and on Tuesday will proceed to deliver the preliminary register to the political parties, which will be carried out via the General Secretariat.

The delivery of the definitive register is scheduled for April 6.

Likewise, the JCE reported that the activities related to the conclusion of the pre-composition of the electoral ballots that will be used in May will take place from March 30 to April 1, and then begin the bidding to print the ballots between April 1 and 10. The printing of the ballots is scheduled to start on April 15.