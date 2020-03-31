‘Fear’ grips Dominican merchants in New Jersey

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Paterson, New Jersey.- Hundreds of Dominican merchants, based in Paterson, attributed the collapse of their sales to the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The regret was voiced by Selaina Féliz Rubio, administrator of Nickymania, one of the oldest bodegas in Paterson, the third largest city in the so-called Garden State.

She said the population is afraid, “and only goes out into the streets in search of groceries and priority services.”