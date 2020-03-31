Locals evade lockdown at hotspot city

Santo Domingo.- Residents of Tenares township denounced Tuesday that inhabitants of the city of San Francisco de Macorís use backroads to evade the curfew there.

“Here (Tenares) people are coming from San Francisco de Macorís; they are escaping the authorities,” said a resident of the municipality in Hermanas Mirabal province (northeast).

Since last Friday the authorities put San Francisco on lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in that area, the country’s first hotspot with community transmission.

“They are leaving (residents of San Francisco) on the Los Pomos highway that connects Macorís with Los Limones and other sectors,” said another Tenares resident.