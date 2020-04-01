At 1,407 Dominicans rank 4th in U.S. Federal prison inmates

Press Release

By David Olen Cross

Washington DC.- The United States having a significant foreign national population residing within the nation’s boundaries, be they legally or illegally present in the country, unfortunately includes those who commit crimes.

The extent and impact of foreign national crime on the U.S. citizens and residents of this country is clearly revealed by a simple search on the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) inmates statistics website under the heading of inmate citizenship.

Here are the countries of origin, moreover, the number and percentage of those countries’ citizens recently incarcerated in the U.S. BOP prison system (Note: The most recent BOP crime numbers available were from March 28, 2020.).

Inmate Citizenship:

– Mexico 19,555 inmates, 11.2 percent;

– Colombia 1,634 inmates, 0.9 percent;

– Dominican Republic 1,407 inmates, 0.8 percent;

– Cuba 1,072 inmates, 0.6 percent;

– Other / unknown countries 8,883 inmates, 5.1 percent;

– United States 142,171 inmates, 81.4 percent;

Total Inmates: 174,722.

To explain the meaning of these preceding criminal alien inmate numbers and percentages, I will translate them into words:

Combining March 28th BOP criminal alien inmate numbers, there were 32,551 criminal aliens in the BOP prison system. Alien inmates were 18.6 percent of the federal prison population.

With 19,555 Mexican nationals being incarcerated in the BOP prison system, at 60.1 percent, they were the vast majority of criminal aliens in federal prisons.