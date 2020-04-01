Dominican Republic arrests 19,517 curfew violators

Santo Domingo.- Dominican authorities detained a total of 19,517 people, 1,610 on Monday, for failing to comply with the curfew imposed on March 20 as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the National Police said Tuesday.

The region with the most arrests on March 30 was La Romana (east), where 242 people did not comply with the rule in effect between 5pm local time and 6am the next day.

The regions with more than 100 detainees for violating the measure were Barahona and San Juan de la Maguana (southwest), San Francisco de Macorís and Santiago (north), and the municipalities of Santo Domingo north and east and the National District, the Police said.