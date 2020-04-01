Hoteliers offer 1,500+ rooms to attend virus victims

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Association Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores) on Wed. said its member have made available to the Government over 1,500 hotel rooms that the Public Health Ministry could use to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“On behalf of the Dominican hotel sector we identified hotel rooms in different regions of the country, available in case of interest to the authorities,” the hoteliers said.

In a statement, the Association added that its member are in constant communication with representatives of the High-Level Commission that coordinates the actions mitigate the impact of the coronavirus.