WHO rules out contagion through deliveries

The World Health Organization (WHO) described the delivery of services as “safe” with “deliveries” while following the coronavirus covid-19 virus.

The organization declares that the risk of catching COVID-19 from an order is very low.

It further indicates that as a consequence of the confinement of citizens who take care of the virus, “delivery has become a key service when it comes to obtaining basic elements.”

In a note, it is established that the company “AplicacionesYa,” the delivery leader in the Dominican Republic, makes all kinds of deliveries and that a positive impact has been seen in meeting the basic needs of citizens, with pharmaceutical and supermarket products. It specifies that the use of these alternatives has increased by about 50%.

The WHO’s opinion comes in answer to questions of whether COVID-19 infections can be transmitted by delivered packages.