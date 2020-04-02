Cloudy increases with scattered rains this afternoon towards some localities. Hot temperatures.

The presence of a frontal system that is currently located in the eastern portion of Cuba, and a trough in the east of the country, will cause increases in humidity and instability over our forecast area that will favor overcast after noon accompanied by scattered rains and occasional gusts of wind towards the regions: northwest, north, the border zone, and the Cordillera Central.

By tomorrow Friday, the frontal system will be moving over our territory, for this reason, it will be cloudy from morning hours with moderate rains on occasions, isolated thunderstorms and gusts of wind mainly towards locations on the slopes: northwest, north, northeast, as well as the Cordillera Central and the border area.

This Saturday, the effects of the frontal system will continue favoring cloudiness most of the day with locally moderate rains, isolated thunderstorms, and gusts of wind; which will be concentrated towards various points in the regions: the north, the Caribbean coastline, the eastern plains, and the Central Cordillera.

Temperatures will remain hot throughout the day, especially in urban areas due to the warm southeast wind.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 30ºC and 32ºC (86°-90°F) and minimum between 21ºC and 23ºC (70°-73°F).

Today: Cloudy after noon accompanied by scattered rains and occasional gusts of wind towards the northwest, north, border area, and the Cordillera Central regions.

Friday: Partly cloudy to cloudy with moderate rainfall on occasions, isolated thunderstorms and gusts of wind mainly towards locations on the slopes: northwest, north, northeast, as well as the Cordillera Central and the border area.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Partly cloudy to cloudy at times

National District: Partly cloudy at times.

Saturday: Occasional overcast with locally moderate rainfall, isolated thunderstorms, and gusts of wind; which will be concentrated towards various points in the regions: the north, the Caribbean coast, the eastern plains, and the Central mountain range.

Santo Domingo and its municipalities: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

National District: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.