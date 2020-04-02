Public Health announces effective use of two medications against coronavirus; are in 14 hospitals

Santo Domingo DR

Public Health authorities are using medications according to international recommendations that have given good results with coronavirus patients in the country.

This was reported by Minister Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, offering bulletin number 14 of the pandemic in the country, where the number of confirmed cases increased to 1,380 and deaths to 60.

He said that there are regulations for hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine sulfate that become one of the management tools of COVID19, combined with a series of antivirals for in-hospital management.

He indicated that they have alternatively made sustained use of tocilizumab for serious situations of pulmonary complication.

He maintained that proof of the effectiveness of these medications is that there are 19 people recovered, among those to whom they have been applied, he mentioned Dr. Félix Antonio Cruz Jiminián, who is asking for food, out of intensive care and Senator José Hazim Frappier, who was given discharge for home monitoring.

He reported that these drugs were put into service at more than 14 hospitals so that when moderate to severe complications arise, they can use them.