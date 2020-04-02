Rainieri encourages the population to abide by measures to stop Covid-19

“THE SOLUTION IS IN THE HANDS OF ALL CITIZENS,” SAID THE TOURIST LEADER

The president of the Punta Cana Group, Frank Rainieri, recently urged the population to accept the isolation measures ordered by the authorities to be able to overcome the chain of contagion of coronavirus illness COVID-19.

The businessman pointed out that the solution to the problem is not in the hands of governments, but of all citizens, who must act responsibly.

“We understand how difficult it is to live in isolation within our homes indefinitely, but we must be aware that the situation deserves discipline, collaboration, and general support. Only by respecting the established measures will we reduce the spread of the virus. That is why I urge you to be transmitters of our responsibility as citizens, neither the governments nor the institutions can face this situation that requires and demands a commitment from everyone,” he said.

He expressed that he was aware that the time the situation will last was not known, so he urged citizens and members of his company to take advantage of the time they have to be in isolation to do something constructive and strengthen family ties, because “We are sure that our collaboration will be decisive for your solution.”