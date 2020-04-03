A total of 1,380 people have been confirmed with coronavirus in the DR

Santo Domingo, RD

The Dominican Republic entered its second month with the Coronavirus pandemic with 1,380 infected people, according to laboratory tests. The disease carries a balance of 60 dead, 24 of them in the Duarte province.

Of the infected, 55% correspond to men, while 45% to women, reported the Minister of Public Health Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas.

Most cases continue to occur in the National District with 39%, the second place with the most cases is Santo Domingo with 14%, Santiago 12% followed by Duarte province with 8%.